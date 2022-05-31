The office of the Clinton County Auditor and County Commissioner will be open June 4, ahead of the June 7 primary election.

The Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday, June 4, from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for absentee voting and any other election business. Voters can also vote absentee during regular business hours through Monday, June 6, for the primary election. The Auditor’s Office is located at the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 North 3rd Street, Clinton.

Voters who have received mailed ballots are reminded to return them to the Auditor’s Office in person. Due to recent legislation, absentee ballots must be in the Auditor’s Office before polls close at 8:00 p.m. on June 7 to be counted. The new legislation no longer allows for the use of bar codes or postmarks to count ballots received after Election Day.

For more information about the 2022 primary election, click here or contact the Clinton County Auditor’s office at (563) 244-0568.