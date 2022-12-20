St. Ambrose University recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College to create a pathway that allows Augustana students to meet degree requirements established by St. Ambrose for their Master of Science in Exercise Physiology (MSEP) program.

The agreement provides many admissions advantages and options for students to transfer up to eight credits from their undergraduate coursework to satisfy specific course requirements for the MSEP, according to an SAU release Tuesday.

St. Ambrose University is at 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

“I am excited about this partnership with Augustana and the exposure our program will have in the Quad Cities,” said Nick Voth, clinical staff, academic advisor and recruiter for the St. Ambrose MSEP program. “Under this agreement, Augustana students who have a 3.25 GPA and meet all additional requirements will be given automatic acceptance into our MSEP program.

“In addition, the GRE admission requirements are waived,” he said. “I hope this agreement helps reduce some barriers to pursuing a graduate degree while also supporting enrollment in our program that has proven to meet the needs of students with varying career goals.”

Augustana College shares the excitement as they see the student benefit, allowing them to build upon undergraduate knowledge and take skills to the next level, the release said.

The Lindberg Center for Health and Human Performance at Augustana College opened in August 2021.

“It opens the doors to more educational and career opportunities. It will provide a direct pathway for our students as they graduate from Augustana and a rich learning opportunity for their future,” said Kimberly A. Murphy, Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness Director and Biology Chair at Augustana College.

Augie students who wish to be accepted into the St. Ambrose MSEP program should apply to SAU by Jan. 31, 2023. A St. Ambrose representative will also visit Augustana early in the spring semester to provide further details about the program. The entire transfer agreement outlining academic requirements can be found here.

Please visit SAU’s Master of Exercise in Physiology page for more information about the program.