Students and faculty from Augustana College will join the community for a service of worship and music that starts at Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, Ill., at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Christmas story will be read in several different languages.

The service concludes with a procession to the historic Jenny Lind Chapel, which is illuminated by 100 candles, and where Holy Communion will be celebrated to the strains of familiar Christmas carols.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be served in Luther Hall-Augustana Church immediately after the service. The service will be live-streamed here.

This will be the 51st year this service has been held in Andover. The college and Augustana Lutheran Church were both started by Pastor Lars Paul Esbjorn in the mid 1800s, fostering a close connection between the two throughout the years.