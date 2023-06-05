Monica Smith is getting a big promotion.

The first vice president of diversity and inclusion for Rock Island’s Augustana College, Smith will become the Associate Vice President for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging for the University of Wisconsin system.

Monica Smith became Augustana College’s first vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in 2018.

In that role, she will oversee the chief diversity officers from each of the 13 Wisconsin branch campuses (totaling nearly 161,000 students, compared to Augustana’s 2,349 students this past year).

UW System president Jay Rothman introduced Smith in a recent email to members of the Board of Regents and Chancellors, hailing her record of “accomplishment in the development and implementation of inclusive and supportive learning and working environments.”

The UW-Madison campus alone had 49,587 students in fall 2022.

“Monica will work closely with university leaders focused on inclusivity and diversity to develop and share best practices to advance our strategic plan,” he wrote, “including increasing access to our universities and improving rates of success for historically underserved students; recruiting, developing, and retaining a high-quality and diverse faculty and staff; championing free expression and civil discourse; ensuring that we have an inclusive environment for all of our students; and generating the talent needed for Wisconsin employers to compete in a global economy.”

“We know that when we support an inclusive environment at our universities, students are more likely to succeed, and recruitment and retention efforts are strengthened,” Rothman wrote, noting Smith’s first day will be June 12, 2023.

Smith was Augustana’s inaugural vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), starting in March 2018. Since then and because of her leadership, Augustana has earned awards and grants for progress in the diversity, equity and inclusion space, according to college spokeswoman Keri Rursch.

Smith has helped diversify the private school’s number of international students and domestic students of color.

Most notably, Augustana has earned Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine in three of the last four years.

Augie leaders will launch the search for a permanent successor to Smith in late July, with the expectation that a new vice president will be in place in January 2024, Rursch said Monday. In the meantime, there will be an interim leader coming to campus.

Dr. Lisa Durant-Jones will serve as the private liberal-arts school’s interim Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Durant-Jones most recently served as Vice President for DEI at Nazareth College (Rochester, N.Y.) before retiring in June 2022.

Lisa Durant-Jones will become Augie’s interim vice president for DEI.

Current Augustana president Andrea Talentino (who started here July 1, 2022) was formerly provost at Nazareth College.

While at Nazareth, Durant-Jones led many institutional initiatives, including the creation of the college’s first Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan, revision of the faculty evaluation and recognition processes, and creation of a first-year mentoring program for new faculty.

She was named a Distinguished Colleague by her peers in 2015. Additionally, she has received national recognition for her leadership in the DEI space by the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association as well as the Association of Schools in Allied Health Professions.

“I am confident that Dr. Durant-Jones will provide a steadying hand and ensure that we continue moving forward,” Talentino said Monday in an Augustana statement.

Durant-Jones will begin work at Augustana on July 31.

The Augie class of 2023 was the most diverse in the college’s 163-year history, with students hailing from 20 countries (including the U.S.). The school has also diversified its total student body — U.S. (domestic) students of color have grown from 376 to 539 over the past decade.