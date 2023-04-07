Christian Elliott is just 24, but his journalism career already has taken off like a rocket.

The humble, inquisitive Blue Grass native — a 2020 Augustana graduate with a master’s in science journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School — was a recipient of the Pulitzer Center‘s 2022 Climate Science reporting fellowship and currently interns for NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. He was among a few climate science fellows last year for Pulitzer Center.

The logo for NASA’s “Curious Universe” podcast.

For NASA’s three-year-old “Curious Universe” podcast, Elliott has scripted and produced three episodes so far — “Suiting up for Space,” “Field Notes: Nhulunbuy, Australia,” and “Wildfires from Space.”

In the podcast (one of many NASA produces, including “Houston, We Have a Podcast”), you can join NASA astronauts, scientists, and engineers on a new adventure each week — all you need is your curiosity. Visit the Amazon rainforest, explore faraway galaxies and dive into the astronaut training pool.

Elliott’s favorite episode so far was on the astronaut space suit. He said this week the timing worked out really well with its release, the day after the April 3 NASA announcement of the Artemis II crew (which will return to the Moon after more than 50 years).

Official crew portrait for Artemis II, from left: NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen. (NASA photo: Josh Valcarcel)

He’s not sure if the “Curious Universe” podcast will include interviews with the crew. “We have had some interviews with astronauts in the past and those are always really cool,” he said. “Houston, We Have a Podcast” released its interviews with the four-person Artemis crew today (you can listen HERE).

Elliott said it’s a dream job working for NASA.

“It’s just really cool. I mean, if you wanna interview a NASA scientist for any kind of external product or news site, I haven’t tried but I know it’s complicated and so just being here and being able to reach out to any of the scientists studying all kinds of crazy things is just really fun,” he said.

“Being in these meetings where they’re talking about upcoming missions and stuff, it’s pretty amazing to just be inside of NASA,” Elliott said. “I never really thought that I would be here. So it’s been a really cool internship.”

For the Artemis II mission, the spaceflight (in late 2024 or early 2025) will carry three Americans and one Canadian: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch from NASA, and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency.

(L-R) Astronauts Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Hammock Koch stand onstage after being selected for the Artemis II mission, who will venture around the Moon, during a news conference held by NASA and CSA in Houston, Texas, on April 3, 2023. Traveling aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft during Artemis II, the mission is the first crewed flight test on the agency’s path to establishing a long-term scientific and human presence on the lunar surface. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP, via Getty)

Artemis II follows the uncrewed Artemis I mission, which completed a nearly month-long journey around the moon late last year. The Artemis program represents a series of missions with escalating goals. The third – tentatively scheduled for 2025 – is expected to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo era.

Apollo 17 in December 1972 was the last mission in which humans traveled to the Moon.

The Artemis II mission will launch on NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, with the Orion capsule carrying astronauts on a 10-day journey to the moon and back. While Artemis II won’t land on the moon, it will make a near pass above the surface and demonstrate the Orion spacecraft’s ability to transport people safely, and serve as a foundation for an eventual manned mission to Mars.

From Rivermont to Pulitzer

Elliott graduated from Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf in 2016, and Augustana College in 2020, where he double majored in anthropology and environmental studies. At Augie, in 2018 Elliott helped launch a podcast at WVIK called “Lives of the Mind,” interviewing professors about their work.

Science has always been a topic he’s been interested in.

Christian Elliott, 24, at the Goddard Space Flight Center outside Washington, D.C.

“I was always interested in environmental science and I liked all the classes that I took about the environment in college,” Elliott said this week. “I think a big part of it was none of this research gets to people, like, in a wider audience, unless someone writes a story about it for the public, especially with climate change.”

As a freelancer (now based in Springfield, Ill.), he’s written science feature stories for National Geographic, Scientific American, Undark, Hakai, Discover, Sierra, Smithsonian and MIT Technology Review. Elliott’s reporting has been republished in The Atlantic, Slate, Mother Jones and Popular Science.

Elliott did a six-month internship last year at WBEZ, the NPR station in Chicago, where he was a producer on the daily two-hour news show, “Reset.”

Part of his research for the Pulitzer Center was spending a week last fall at the Center for Oldest Ice Exploration in Oregon, a collaborative program that explores Antarctica for the oldest possible polar ice samples, analyzing them to understand the evolution and future of Earth’s climate system. Elliott produced three stories out of that project.

Elliott during the Pulitzer Center’s Reporting Fellow Washington Weekend event in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14-16, 2022.

One was for a podcast, “Living Planet” by the German broadcaster, Deutsche Welle; one an online story for Scientific American, and another on a big report from last fall about sexual harassment issues in Antarctica.

The Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting raises awareness of underreported global issues through direct support for quality journalism across all media platforms and a unique program of education and public outreach, according to its website.

In the Pulitzer Center piece on polar science, Elliott wrote in the first person about touring labs in Madison, Wis., and Corvallis, Ore., where engineers built ice core drills and labs filled with tanks and hoses and steam, “where graduate students and postdocs and technicians worked hard, day after day, to carefully extract gasses from ice long after the cores arrived there from Antarctica.

“The history of scientific fieldwork is deeply entwined with colonialism—rugged individuals braving wild untouched frontiers to collect data (and rocks, and artifacts that don’t belong to them),” he wrote. “Today, that history persists in a dangerous culture of sexual harassment in remote field locations like Antarctica. Fieldwork is still a critical part of the geosciences—somebody has to go get the ice cores if we want to pull climate records from them—but it’s not the biggest part of a scientist’s work.

“Any paleoclimatologist will tell you—the real work happens in the lab,” Elliott’s piece said. “Telling polar science stories set in labs—ones that focus on the work of teams instead of heroic individuals and on science instead of dramatic exploration—is necessary if we want to encourage more inclusive science.”

An idea from WVIK

Elliott’s piece for National Geographic (“The prince, the mayor, and the U.S. fish that ate Japan”) stemmed from his time at WVIK. He was responsible for digitizing 900-plus episodes of Roald Tweet’s beloved “Rock Island Lines” series for WVIK’s website and app.

One was about former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley’s gift in the 1960s of bluegill to the Emperor of Japan. The fish had gotten loose and become an invasive species problem.

Christian during a vacation to the Grand Tetons in Wyoming.

“That made me think of the invasive carp problem we have in the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River,” Elliott said. “When I was looking for story ideas in grad school, that was one of the ones that I wanted to follow up on. It was really cool. I got to talk to some historians, but also some scientists in Japan that are actively trying to genetically engineer bluegill that are sterile, to try and counter this problem because it actually has become a really huge invasive species problem in Japan.”

He applied for the NASA podcast (based out of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland) after grad school. Elliott got the job last August and it will run through May.

“They’ve got some really cool facilities there, like the big room where they assembled the James Webb Space Telescope and the control center for the Hubble Space Telescope,” he said of Goddard. “It was just really fun as someone who just thinks space is cool to see that.”

The “Curious Universe” podcast just started in 2020, and it has a small staff, Elliott said. He hasn’t met the podcast host, Padi Boyd.

Padi Boyd is host of NASA’s “Curious Universe” podcast (courtesy of NASA).

“She’s a very busy person, because she’s a full-time astrophysicist and a podcast host on the side,” he said. “I’m hoping to meet her sometime but she’s great.”

Boyd is officially Chief of the Exoplanets and Stellar Astrophysics Laboratory in the Astrophysics Science Division, and the Project Scientist for the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite Mission (a NASA Explorer Mission launched in 2018).

Before joining NASA, Elliott’s family had never visited the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston or Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The closest he had been is the National Air and Space Museum in Washington.

Elliott has interned at WBEZ public radio in Chicago, and now NASA, from his home in Springfield, where his girlfriend attends medical school.

He is a fan of science fiction and said he’s working through reading Ursula LeGuin sci-fi novels now. “Her dad was an anthropologist, so I’m really enjoying this,” he said.

You can see more of Elliott’s work on his website HERE.