Gauri A. Pitale, associate dean of students for diversity, equity and inclusion at Bridgewater College, in Bridgewater, Va., has been chosen as Augustana College’s next vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Pitale will join the private Rock Island college Feb. 29. She succeeds Dr. Lisa Durant-Jones, who has served as interim vice president since July 31, 2023.

This past June, Monica Smith – Augie’s first vice president of DEI — became the Associate Vice President for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging for the University of Wisconsin system. In that role, she oversees the chief diversity officers from each of the 13 Wisconsin branch campuses (totaling nearly 161,000 students).

An accomplished educator with more than a decade of teaching experience, Dr. Pitale has extensive experience in DEI programming and advising student clubs and organizations. Previously, she served as an assistant professor in the department of life sciences for Ivy Tech Community College, teaching biology and physiology courses.

“With a focus on inclusive excellence, my goal is to cultivate a sense of belonging among all members of the Augustana community, including students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners,” Pitale said in a Wednesday release from Augustana. “The objective is to further strengthen Augustana’s vision of becoming an institution that values and celebrates the rich tapestry of its community.”

Pitale holds a doctorate in medical anthropology from Southern Illinois University (SIU), Carbondale, Ill. She holds two master’s degrees — one in biological anthropology from SIU and one in ancient Indian culture, history and archaeology from Deccan College (Deemed University), Pune, India. She earned her bachelor’s in ancient Indian culture at St. Xavier’s College (University of Mumbai), Mumbai, India.

She chairs Bridgewater College’s Intercultural Advisory Council and serves as a member of the Teacher Education Program DEI Committee. As part of the Student Success and Retention Team at SIU, she helped increase the retention of underrepresented students by 30% over two years.

Her professional memberships include Society of South Asian Archaeology and the Asiastic Society of Mumbai.

The search committee was co-led by Vickie R. Phipps, associate professor of art and graphic design, and Dr. Wes Brooks, dean of students.

Strengthening diversity

Brooks said the work and commitment Augustana has made to ensure a diverse and inclusive community here will be further strengthened by Pitale.

“Her commitment to equity, scholarship and genuine relationships will serve both her and the college well in the future,” Brooks said.

New Lincoln Academy laureate Rachel Nandelenga with Augustana College president Andrea Talentino.

President Andrea Talentino said Augustana is committed to building a campus that reflects the diversity of the world with equity and opportunity for all.

“Dr. Pitale is a demonstrated strategic leader and I know she will build upon Augustana’s principles of being an institution that welcomes all students to learn and grow from the liberal arts,” she said. “Over the last six years we’ve built a strong record of commitment to equity and belonging, and Dr. Pitale will take us to the next step of making that even more sustained and integrated.”

This past fall Augustana earned its fourth Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award from INSIGHT Into Diversity. The college was one of only two private colleges in Illinois and among only nine national liberal arts colleges recognized this year.

Pitale said she is committed to building upon Augustana’s notable success.

“Having spent meaningful time at Augustana and engaging with its diverse community, I am impressed by the college’s initiatives,” she said. “The foundation laid for diversity, equity and inclusion work has garnered recognition, as evidenced by Augustana’s consecutive receipt of the HEED award.”

Old Main at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Augustana’s Office for DEI was established in March 2018 in response to increases in the number of enrolled students of color and international students.

That growing diversity continues today, with the college’s largest and most diverse class admitted this fall with students from 30 states and 35 countries. Augustana’s student body is comprised of 2,480 students, including 40% domestic students of color and international students.