Augustana College will see a record-setting first-year enrollment in fall 2023, driven in part by the success of the Augustana Possible grant, which will go to 183 incoming first-year students who will enroll this fall.

Augustana Possible is an innovative program that meets 100% of demonstrated financial need for high-achieving students with financial need, based on the FAFSA or Illinois Alternative Application for Financial Aid, according to a college release. The program removes financial barriers for deserving students to attend Augustana in Rock Island, and many grant recipients are first-time college attendees.

1975 Augustana alum Murry Gerber in April 2022 committed to giving $40 million for student financial aid.

The Augustana Possible awards will be funded over the course of a number of years by an $80-million increase to the college’s endowment, with funds coming from a commitment from alumnus Murry Gerber (a 1975 alum) and a dollar-for-dollar matching gift challenge.

Gerber, who was a first-generation student, said: “Augustana’s core capability has been to lift those most in need and, importantly, to support students and families navigating the complexity and benefits of achieving a college education.”

“Augustana has always excelled in surrounding students with support,” he said. “The problem recently has been an expansion of the financial gap between the cost of what we uniquely provide and the financial resources available to those who desire the experience. Augustana Possible closes that gap.”

The grant has spurred the college’s largest applicant pool and largest first-year cohort in the school’s 163-year history, with 584 domestic (U.S.) students and 266 international students who have committed to attending this fall. In all, the college attracted an unprecedented 8,000 applicants for admission for the 2023-2024 school year, Augie said.

Augustana in 2022 announced the new financial aid program, Augustana Possible.

Launched in 2022, the Augustana Possible matching initiative has raised donations of $17.2 million, including $10.6 million from Gerber and $7.1 million from other alumni and donors.

“Augustana is an engine for student transformation, and I am honored that we are receiving support to accelerate that important work and, in turn, supporting high-achieving students who carry on the great tradition of Augustana alumni who make a difference,” said Augustana president Andrea Talentino.

“People are saying Augustana Possible is a ‘game changer.’ I see that,” Talentino continued. “This program will change the lives of students who get the benefit of an Augustana education, and at the same time, we can’t forget how it fueled admissions this cycle.”

Of the new grant recipients, 51 incoming freshmen (or 28% of all recipients) are first-generation college students. The average Augustana Possible grant is $6,234.

The total 2023-24 comprehensive fee (including tuition, housing and meals) to attend Augie is $62,000.