Augustana College will conduct a full-scale emergency preparedness drill Thursday, April 20. The drill will start by 8:30 a.m. and conclude before noon, according to a Monday release.

The drill will involve fire, police and other first responders from Rock Island and the surrounding municipalities. Those traveling on or near campus should expect delays when traveling near 10th Avenue and 34th Street, the college said.

“With recent challenges created by weather and with ongoing tragedies at schools and colleges, Augustana is reminded to reassess our approaches to prevention and preparedness,” Chief Tom Phillis, Augustana’s chief of police, said in the release. “We take a multi-pronged approach that includes ongoing training, a comprehensive threat assessment program and intervention, preparing our community to respond, and supporting the mental and emotional well-being of Augustana students.”

Approximately 50 people will participate in this drill, though the emergency has not been released. Drill updates may be posted at www.augustana.edu/2023-drill.

