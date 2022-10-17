Augustana College’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion continues to earn recognition. For the third time, the private school has earned the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine.

Augie is among 103 institutions recognized by INSIGHT for the HEED Award in 2022, according to a Monday college release. The award is a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. The college previously earned the HEED Award in 2019 and 2020.

Augustana and other HEED Award recipients will be featured in the November 2022 issue of

INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine. Augie also was featured in INSIGHT’s September issue

as one of 79 institutions recognized for inspiring programs in STEM, earning recognition for the

college’s mentoring program that partners junior and senior STEM majors with younger

classmates from underrepresented groups.

Monica Smith

Dr. Monica M. Smith leads Augustana’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, ensuring the

college collaborates across campus to develop programs that are inclusive of the diversity that

exists within the college’s student body and employees. Smith said receiving this third

recognition from INSIGHT for the college’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is

“magnificent.”

“Augustana continues to be one of the small/mid-sized schools in Illinois to receive this award,”

Smith said in the release. “We have been infusing diversity into the core of institutional functioning, and there are internal indicators that the college is progressing in these areas. To be acknowledged by an external organization is an additional point of pride.”

Augustana has earned several distinctions in addition to the INSIGHT award. In 2021, Diverse:

Issues in Higher Education recognized Augustana for its campus-wide diversity, equity and

inclusion initiatives. Augustana was one of only seven schools in the country qualifying for the

publication’s Diverse Organizational Impact and Transformation certification program in the area of institutional climate.

President Andrea Talentino giving her inaugural address Oct. 15, 2022 (courtesy Augustana College).

Augie’s Rock Island campus of 2,500 students includes 26% domestic students of color and 13% of students from other countries. On Saturday, Oct. 15, it held a formal inauguration of its ninth president (and first female leader in its 162-year history), Andrea Talentino.

