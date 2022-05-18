Augustana College will be doing a summer makeover on one of its oldest buildings, at a busy Rock Island intersection. It’s embarking on a $2.7-million update of Sorensen Hall.

“Sorensen Hall is one of the most visible buildings on campus,” Kent Barnds, executive vice president for external relations, said in a college release this week. “We’re thrilled to be able to make these necessary updates with the support of the board.”

Sorensen Hall (built in 1898) is at the intersection of 38th Street and 7th Avenue, Rock Island.

Sorensen stands at the intersection of 38th Street and 7th Avenue. Built as the Augustana Book Concern in 1898, it now serves as a hub for academics and administrative work.

Sorensen Hall is the second oldest building on campus; Old Main is the oldest, from 1888. Planned improvements will include new windows, renovated entrance upgrades at the street level and second-floor bridge level, and tuckpointing and painting.

A rendering of the new and improved Sorensen Hall.

“These continued improvements of our facilities are vital to helping our students succeed,” said Barnds. “The physical space they frequent and learn in should reflect the bright and thoughtful nature of the students at Augustana. In addition, the improvements will contribute to beautifying our campus for our Rock Island neighbors to enjoy.”

Sorensen houses 11 classrooms, Human Resources, the Office of Advancement, the Business Office, Information Technology Services, Facilities, Campus Safety, Campus Mail and Receiving.

The planning phase of this project is already underway and construction will begin in August.

This summer, work will continue on Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts and indoor track and floor replacement in PepsiCo Center. Work will begin on the Thorson Lucken Field turf replacement, conversion of the computer lab in Brunner Theatre Center for e-sports and improvements in the Carver Center because of pool relocation to the new Lindberg Center.