Augustana and EICC team up to make it easier for students to get a college degree

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) and Augustana have partnered together for the program Augustana Next to help students have an easier route to a college degree.

“This community partnership creates a seamless path for students between two exceptional Quad-Cities colleges,” said Augustana President Steve Bahls. “The Quad Cities needs to attract and keep bright students and their talents, and this opportunity aims to do just that.”

With Augustana Next, students that apply at EICC with an intent to complete a associate of art degree (A.A.) can also apply to Augustana at the same time. Once they complete the A.A., they can continue at Augustana to complete their bachelor of arts (B.A.) degree.

EICC students will also have use of Augustana resources, including getting an Augustana I.D. that gives them access to the library, databases, campus facilities, sporting and cultural events, and program evaluation software.

“This partnership is all about providing our students an opportunity to further their education, right here in our community,” said Dr. Joan Kindle, EICC’s Vice Chancellor for Education and Training. “From the very beginning, students will be engaged with supportive services, student activities and classes at both campuses to assure a successful journey.”

An Augustana advisor is also available to EICC students to help in planning their future at Augustana.

EICC students can also get ahead on coursework needed to complete a bachelor’s degree at Augustana, including two special evening courses available each academic year offered at EICC cost.

There is no extra cost for the dual application and students may also apply to Augustana during their first or second year at EICC. Even if they apply, students are not obligated to attend Augustana and are free to apply at other schools.