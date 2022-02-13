Augustana College is updating its COVID-19 spectator policy for indoor sports.

Effective Monday, Feb. 14, the college is no longer requiring proof of vaccination or recent negative tests in order to attend athletic events hosted on its campus.

This update applies to remaining home basketball games and men’s volleyball contests.

“Face coverings are still required at all times when indoors, and spectators not masked will be asked to leave the game,” a news release says.

Framed by guidelines and protocols issued by the NCAA and CCIW — along with state and local health authorities — the college says this amendment will stay in effect for the time being and “may be reevaluated on a weekly basis thereafter.”

The college adds that “this policy is subject to change based on campus, local and state guidance.”

All home indoor events will be available via livestream during the 2021-2022 season here.

Spectators at all Augustana road athletic events are urged to adhere to the respective spectator policies of these host institutions:

