When Liz Nino started working at Augustana College in 2013, the private Rock Island liberal-arts school had just 33 international students, representing less than 1% of the student body.

Ten years later, global enrollment has exploded, with 349 international students representing 50 nations around the world and about 16 percent of all Augie students.

Liz Nino, center, with Juanita Trevino Perez (left), international student advisor; Xong Sony Yang, director of international student services, in August 2022, and the new group of 160 Augustana international students at the Rock Island campus.

“It’s a complete transformation,” Nino, the college’s executive director of international enrollment and alumni relations, said this week, days before Saturday’s college commencement. She’s a Mexican-American, who graduated from St. Ambrose University in 2009.

“What I love most about the international students is, they’re involved in the extracurriculars, in athletics, the arts,” she said. Over the last decade, institutions across the U.S. have worked hard to recruit international students, because they bring diversity and help boost enrollment.

CNN Hero of the Year Nelly Cheboi (Augustana Class of ’16) will deliver the college’s commencement address on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m., at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Moline.

Nelly Cheboi, 2022 CNN Hero of the Year, is a 2016 Augie grad who will give the commencement address Saturday, May 27 (photo: Augustana College).

Cheboi, a Kenya native and co-founder of TechLit Africa, was honored in April with the establishment of the Nelly Cheboi Endowed Scholarship, which will be awarded to Augie international students with demonstrated need and academic merit.

The Class of 2023 is the most diverse in Augustana’s 163-year history, with graduates hailing from 20 countries (including the U.S.) and 24 U.S. states. The incoming fall 2023 freshman class also will have the most international students ever – 265, roughly one-third of the entire Class of 2027.

“International students bring so many benefits to any institution,” Nino said. “We’ve been very fortunate at Augustana to have a huge success in recruiting this population.”

The Open Doors 2022 Report on International Educational Exchange, from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education found that 948,519 international students from more than 200 places of origin studied at U.S. higher education institutions during the 2021-2022 academic year, a 4% increase compared to the previous academic year.

Augie ranked 15th out of all U.S. liberal arts colleges in number of these students. Of large universities nationwide, New York University had the most international students (21,081) in 2022 and University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana at number 6 (12,833).

“Knowing where we were, it’s just a dream come true,” Nino said of the jump in numbers. “If you would have asked me 10 years ago, I would never have imagined being where we’re at.”

Recruiting at 15-20 countries a year

Augie has been strategic in supporting international students in the admissions process, she said. Nino spends up to 12 weeks a year traveling the world (averaging 15-20 countries a year), meeting foreign high school students and counselors in person.

“Of course, Augustana has been very committed to providing scholarships and international financial aid,” she said. The college has increased the amount of merit scholarships and financial aid to attract all students.

Augie international students represent 50 countries and the incoming fall 2023 class will be the largest ever, with 265 new foreign students.

Since they’re not U.S. citizens, foreign students are not eligible for federal financial aid, so private institutions have to make that funding available, Nino said.

Augie can transform a student, as it did with 2016 alum Nelly Cheboi – a Kenya native who started her own company, TechLit Africa. She became the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year and is giving the Augie commencement address Saturday at 2 p.m.

“Nelly Cheboi is an incredible human being. Her success is really attributed to her motivation,” Nino said. “I’ve had the privilege of seeing hundreds of our international alumni go on to have success in multiple different ways.”

Cheboi “is the perfect example of what Augustana has to offer,” she said. “What we’re trying to do in admissions is get the word out. Nelly’s success is a great example of what other students have the opportunity to do.”

Nino shares stories like Nelly, along with other international alumni. Students have the choice among 4,000 some U.S. colleges and universities and Nino works to make Augie stand out above the rest.

Liz Nino is Mexican-American and has led international recruitment at Augie since 2013.

She also works with U.S. embassies to advocate for the approval of student visas.

“I truly believe in the whole liberal-arts experience – the undergraduate, residential experience is so unique,” she said. “I cannot tell you how many students I’ve met, and they thought they were going to pursue degrees in engineering or medicine, because in their home country they thought that was the only route to success. But then, they come to Augustana….”

They find out they can double major in the arts or humanities, Nino said. “That helps them find their true vocation.”

“It’s definitely challenging, because students have options,” she said of international recruitment. They share international alumni success stories to help sell Augustana. “They can see students just like them, doing incredible things in their home countries after their time at Augustana.”

The college alumni network is very committed and helps Nino do her job, and she has brought some international alums on her trips to Vietnam, Nepal or Ethiopia.

“That allows another type of connection and support and trust,” she said. “These families are about to send their kid across the globe for a four-year commitment.”

Over 50 countries are represented on campus at one time, Nino said. They also have a strong social media presence, showcasing Augie around the world.

“There’s no replacement for the one-on-one,” she said of personal visits. “When you come to Augustana, it’s not just any institution are you able to connect with the faculty and staff in the same way.”

Monica Smith is Augustana’s first vice president for diversity and inclusion.

Augie added a vice president of diversity and inclusion, Monica Smith, in 2018. The school has also diversified its total student body — U.S. (domestic) students of color have grown from 376 to 539 over the past decade.

Learning about diversity

Boosting diversity on campus is crucial since a liberal arts education is about exposing all students to diverse perspectives, Nino said.

“There’s nothing better than celebrating the international perspective and these are skill sets our domestic students will take on after time at Augustana,” she said. “Our world is becoming ever so connected and this is a great opportunity for them to attend a college that is quite diverse, so when they go into the real world, they’ll have a better understanding of the diversity that exists.”

Because Augie has had success in recruiting students from Morocco (northwest Africa), it’s launched a study abroad program in that country, which began with a J term this past January.

“We’re sending students to the countries where we’re seeing an influx of those students,” Nino said. “It’s understanding one another and fostering those relationships on campus.”

Nino did a gap year in Sweden between high school and college through a Rotary scholarship. Augustana has strong Swedish roots.

Increasing diversity of the Augie faculty is also a priority.

“Students want to see the faculty that represent them, so we’ve been really committed to hiring faculty and staff of diverse backgrounds,” Nino said. “It’s something really incredible for students to have a mentor on campus.”

African student successes

Abdou Allah Camara and Muntari Shadrick Whabyely are among the 77 Augie international students to graduate Saturday.

Camara is from the west African nation of Guinea, born in Morocco, and was a triple major in accounting, business administration – finance, and data analytics. Whabyely is from the African nation of Liberia, majoring in geography and economics.

Abdou Allah Camara, left, and Muntari Shadrick Whabyely at Augie’s Tredway Library, May 24, 2023 (photo by Victoria Frazier).

Camara had an easier transition to Augie since he attended Brookfield Academy in Wisconsin his last two years of high school (he has relatives there).

“I was looking for a small- or medium-sized college where one-on-one interactions with professors would be easier,” Camara said. “I have a lot of friends who are in Wisconsin. When I applied and visited, I saw the campus is great. It was the size I was looking for.”

Augustana’s financial aid was very generous, and he was very impressed by the accounting professors, which made him want to come here.

Camara said a wide variety of students is vital. At his high school, there were only about 10 foreign students.

“I was very surprised by the amount of international students,” he said of Augie, noting he met another Abdou Kamara here (slightly different last name and he’s from Liberia).

“As I reflect over my years at Augie, I would say that I have grown considerably as a person and have also learned to be more open to new experiences,” Camara said. “I used to be fairly introverted but after expanding my friend group, I have become much more outgoing.”

“I have a very diverse friend group, with different cultures,” he said, noting he quickly bonded with other Moroccans, one of the largest international groups on campus. They all speak French, and I also speak French. It was easier to just communicate with them.”

A stained-glass window at Tredway Library has great resonance among today’s diverse campus (photo by Jonathan Turner)

A good friend from Liberia, he met through social media before they started at Augie, and they make each other foods from their respective countries.

The international freshmen come to campus early for additional orientation, Camara said.

When he first came to the U.S., he had a good foundation in speaking English. “I had to get used to native Americans speaking,” Camara said. “To me, it sounded like they were speeding up.”

“After a while I got used to it, and I got used to writing better,” he said. “At first, I would write my paper in French and then translate to English. Now, I can write in English.”

Camara has been treasurer for the student Global Engagement Team, to bring in more diverse events, including for the Muslim students, and those from southeast Asia. There are many college organizations representing the various countries, including Global Ambassadors.

Camara and Whabyely at the library at Augustana May 24, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I was surprised by the diversity of activities there is at Augie. I was not expecting that I would be joining any clubs on campus, but here I am treasurer of the Global Engagement Team,” he said. “Additionally, most people here are very friendly and that helped me get out of my comfort zone and try new things.”

“I used to be very introverted when I was in high school,” Camara said, noting extroverted friends at Augie helped him. “It became really important to me to have that deeper level connection with other people instead of just being reserved.”

After Augie, he will work as an audit assistant at Deloitte in Davenport, starting in September.

A new environment

Whabyely was accepted at 10 American schools, and at Augie was active in African Students Association, Office of International Students and Scholar Services, Office of Residential Life, Geography Club, French Club, Augie Catholic Community, and Economics Club.

Whabyely had a good friend from Liberia who started at Augie the year before he did and strongly recommended the school. Several of his friends all applied and got into Augustana, six Liberians.

Abdou Allah Camara (from Guinea) and Muntari Shadrick Whabyely (from Liberia) are among the 77 international students to graduate from Augustana this Saturday (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Looking at the financial aid, it was a great factor in coming here,” he said. “I selected Augustana for its superior financial aid package, providing the most support among my 10 acceptances.”

Whabyely wrote in an online profile: “Additionally, Augustana offers exceptional liberal arts education, boasting small class sizes and individualized attention from professors, with plentiful opportunities for internships, research and study abroad.

“Its inclusive and diverse community reflects my values of sustainability, and I felt that Augustana was the best fit for my academic and personal growth,” he wrote.

He connected closely with Liz Nino, who was very supportive before he came to campus, communicating on WhatsApp and through email.

“She’s very great at doing her job,” Whabyely said.

His first weeks at Augustana were challenging as he battled homesickness and adapting to a new culture. “However, the support of my professors and peers was invaluable. I’ve experienced personal growth and gained independence, confidence and open-mindedness,” he wrote.

“I’ve also formed lifelong friendships and learned the importance of cultural competency. My time at Augustana has been transformative, and I’m grateful for the opportunities and growth it has provided me,” he added.

“Augustana has been the most supportive environment and helped me transform my life,” he said Wednesday.

Whabyely’s internship with the Rock Island Conservation District was a peak experience. He conducted soil tests and advised farmers on suitable crops, gaining a new perspective on soil research.

A fountain spouts water on the Augustana slough outside Tredway Library on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“This highlighted the need to expand my knowledge of environmental management and policy to improve my research methods beyond geography,” he wrote.

“I was surprised to find a strong emphasis on community, in addition to academics, with many clubs and organizations available. The African Student Association’s cultural show demonstrated the college’s commitment to diversity and unity. Augustana fosters a welcoming environment for all students, promoting inclusivity.”

He will attend the University of Illinois Springfield for a double master’s degree in environmental planning and management and international business.

After his master’s program, Whabyely plans to return to Liberia to improve the environment of his home country, as well as work for an orphanage.

Cheboi has been an inspiration for every Augie student, and has demonstrated the importance of service, he said.

“She has gone back to Kenya to serve the community,” he said. “Every student on campus, they just want to do something. That’s one thing I’m going to take from Augustana – serving others, not just identifying problems, but coming up with solutions.”

Building on personal experience

Not only is she Latina, Nino herself benefitted from international education. She took a gap year after United Township High School (appropriately for Augustana, in Sweden) as a Rotary Scholar, in 2003. That inspired Nino to pursue international education as a career. She graduated from St. Ambrose (majoring in international business and Spanish) and earned a master’s in multi-cultural education (in 2021) at Western Illinois University in Moline.

Elizabeth Nino is Augustana’s executive director of international student enrollment and alumni relations.

“One of my passions is bringing diversity to the Quad-City community,” she said this week. “I was once an international student abroad in another country and I know what it feels like to be in a place and sometimes feel alone. Those kind of experiences can really change your life and how you see the world. Now I get to give that gift to hundreds of international students across the globe.

“So it’s like I have come full circle and ‘ve been able to live out my vocation at Augustana. I’m incredibly grateful for that opportunity,” Nino said. She actually recruited a student from the Swedish high school she attended, who currently goes to Augustana.

“We’re very excited to know that this year, we will enroll our largest international cohort,” she said.

Nino with a group of Augie international students in August 2022.

The international students are very diverse, but the countries of origins for the most students are Ethiopia and Nepal. “A lot of it is because in those countries, it’s due to word of mouth,” Nino said. “One unique thing we see is, the siblings coming – cousins and family members coming, because there’s already trust. A lot of these countries work in that way – they want to make sure they’re sending their kids to a place they can call home, a place where there’s a strong international support system.”

Augie also has seen many international organizations on campus, growing each year – including Global Ambassadors, and student associations for Asians, Ethiopians, Muslims and Vietnamese, for example. They share their cultural backgrounds with other students.

The college hosts an annual International Street Fest in the spring, displaying their cultural traditions, including clothing and foods.

“It gives a glimpse of what life is like in their home country,” Nino said, noting it’s open to the public. “It fosters a community of curiosity, of wanting to discover new parts of the world and we have that in our own backyard.”

Augustana’s commencement convocation will be livestreamed and can be accessed at Augustana.edu. Doors open for Saturday’s commencement at noon and tickets are not required.