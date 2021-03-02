Augustana College hides time capsule inside wall of new campus building

Augustana College is celebrating its newest building by hiding what someday will be relics of the past.

On Monday, the college placed a time capsule inside one of the walls of the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance.

It’s nearing completion, with work expected to be finished by the end of May.

Before drywall is finished, a collection of mementos — letters, masks and photos — were placed within the wall.

“This is such a pivotal moment in Augustana’s history, and we really wanted to showcase the importance of where we are right now, and the importance of Augustana today,” said College Director of Alumni Relations Kelly Noack.

Funding for the building came in part from the success of the “Augustana Now” campaign, which raised more than $133 million — nearly $10 million more than the original goal.