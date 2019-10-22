Augustana College hosts Lane Evans Forum

Some of the leading progressive thinkers were in Rock Island on Saturday.

It was part of the Lane Evans Forum at Augustana College.

Local activists, students and veterans joined the conversation with the presenters to discuss how liberal thought can attract voters.

National radio commentator and author Jim Hightower explained how people can be engaged in politics.

“Politics means being there to start with that, and being there can mean anything from just simply registering and voting and getting other people to do the same but it can also mean taking an active role in a political party but also in organizations that are doing issue political work,” Hightower said.

Former senator and presidential candidate Fred Harris also spoke at the forum.