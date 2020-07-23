Augustana College offering students “distance learning experiences”

In an email sent to students on Thursday, Augustana College announced they’ll be allowing students to learn from home if they so choose for the entire 2020 fall semester.

It was announced earlier this summer that Augustana would be holding in-person learning for the 2020-2021 school year as long as they were able to meet health and safety guidelines. While still preparing the campus for in-person learning, they are now giving high-risk students and students who do not feel comfortable with in-person learning a chance to move to “distance learning experiences.”

Those who move to the distancing learning option will have adjusted cost of attendance, receive a new award letter from Financial Aid and have their status changed from being a resident to a remote learner.

Students interested in distance learning will have to complete and submit a request form by July 29.

Classes start at Augustana College on August 31.