Augustana College president proud of international students’ impact

After a reversal from the Trump Administration, international students in the United States will be allowed to stay in the country for online college classes. It originally was intended that international students would be banned from attending U.S. colleges that only offered online courses.

Augustana College president Steve Bahls was one of the 180 people who signed an amicus brief to appeal the order.

“Frankly, we’re proud that students from around this globe find Augustana College and see the benefit of an Augustana College education,” said Bahls. “It enriches us to become a campus that is an international campus. Most of these students go home, obviously, and work in business, go back to their countries, but they enrich our student body while they’re here and they enrich all of us.”

Augustana College plans to start the school year with students on campus in classes this fall.