Augustana College requires proof of vaccination, masks, for all home games starting Jan. 2

Augustana College is updating its COVID policy for all home athletic contests.

Augustana College has updated its 2022 athletic events spectator policy relating to COVID-19, with the changes to go into effect beginning Jan. 2, 2022.

The update requires all spectators at Division III athletic contests hosted on Augustana’s campus to provide proof of full vaccination (proof of boosters is not required) or written evidence from a medical professional of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the beginning of the contest.

The College will match vaccination records and negative tests against IDs. This requirement applies to all spectators who are age 12 and older. All those in attendance must wear a face covering. Spectators not masked will be asked to leave the game.

This requirement will be effective for the week of January 2 and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis thereafter. This policy applies to indoor sporting events.

To view the COVID-19 spectator page, click here.