Augustana College seniors face job worries amid coronavirus pandemic

Students are missing out on the traditions that come with being a senior.

Those last moments with teachers, and friends, as well as walking at graduation.

Not only that college seniors are also worried about what happens next.

“It’s just a scary time especially for seniors,” says Augustana senior, Peter Alfano.

He says he had no idea when school let out for an early spring, that it would be his last time on campus with his friends.

“Augustana was constantly saying we’re not going to go online just yet, but when they finally gave the news I can remember how sad I was. Yeah it’s not fun,” says Alfano.

For Pre-Med majors like Alfano, the sweeping turmoil has brought setbacks.

“I was actually hoping to go to medical school. I actually got an email this morning talking about how the application period is going to be delayed. That’s very stressful,” says Alfano.

Stressful not just for Alfano, but for many in the Quad Cities, who lives as students came to an abrupt halt.

Allesandra West, Augustana senior says,”It’s been really crazy. A lot of change obviously. You’re expecting a ton of things to happen and then they don’t.”

West says being an education major, she is hoping for a high school orchestra position, but she is worried about how the pandemic will affect her future.

“Because of the pandemic a lot of schools aren’t taking applications, or they are delaying it so it has been quite the challenge, says West.

She says she is staying optimistic through it all.

“I really hope that I find something. I know that it will all work out eventually. I know that it will. A lot of my friends, and I are all in the same boat. Just waiting and hoping something will happen. We’ll see, but I have the best hopes for sure though,” says West.

Although the pandemic delayed a tradition graduation, Augustana will celebrate the Class of 2020 virtually, in May, and in person in October.