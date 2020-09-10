Augustana College wins second straight diversity award

Augustana College has earned the INSIGHT Into Diversity HEED Award for the second year in a row.

Augustana College is one of the smallest colleges to win, with the honor usually going to bigger universities.

“I was absolutely elated when the reviewer said, in a phone call, Augustana is a rarity,” said Dr. Monica Smith, Vice President for Diversity. “When you see the list, you will see a list of elite schools, that have larger departments and larger budgets than ours. So, I could have done a cartwheel in that moment. But I’m really, really proud of the college and the work that we’re doing together.”

The award measures the level of achievement and commitment to broadening diversity and inclusion on campus. This includes programs, outreach, recruitment and hiring practices for faculty and staff.

“I think it speaks volumes for Augustana,” said Dr. Smith. “It means that our commitment and the level of our commitment is one that requires us to do the work, to stay on top of current issues, to involve our students, our faculties and our staff. If you just consider our age rangers and the elements of the diversity of the people that are committed to that, it really speaks to Augustana’s appetite to do this work.”

Augustana has also earned a $17,000 grant to fund a series of free, large-scale conversations about justice and peace. That includes a half-day workshop designed to train community members to dismantle racism.