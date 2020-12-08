Augustana College’s ‘Joy of Christmas’ service will be virtual, nostalgic

Augustana College’s trombone ensemble performs during the “Joy of Christmas Past and Present” worship service on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at the Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover, Ill. (Jenny Lind Chapel, OurQuadCities.com)

For 50 years, it’s been a tradition for Augustana College students and faculty to conduct their annual “Joy of Christmas Past and Present” worship service with the Quad Cities community.

The event is typically held as a joint service at Augustana Lutheran Church, and the Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover, Ill.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s service will premiere virtually as the “Joy of Christmas Past.”

Beginning 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the event will include Christmas music and feature messages from students and faculty via the Jenny Lind Chapel YouTube channel.

Photos of previous “Joy of Christmas” services will also be shown throughout the video.

More information about this year’s event is here.