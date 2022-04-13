Thomas Tredway, president emeritus of Augustana College, died on Sunday, April 10, after a brief illness. He was 86.

“From the time he joined the faculty in 1964, through his five years as dean and especially during his 28 years as president, Tom Tredway left an indelible mark on this college,” Augie president Steve Bahls said in a remembrance posted on the college website. “His leadership made steadfast Augustana’s commitment to the liberal arts and sciences.

“His tireless work to build up the faculty and advance the academic program during a period of significant transformation in higher education will forever be recalled with gratitude by those who hold Augustana dear.

“Following his retirement, he maintained his connection with the college, writing both a history of the college through the middle of the 20th century and an intellectual biography of Conrad Bergendoff, a seminal leader of Augustana,” Bahls said. “But my personal gratitude will always include the care he showed in always being available to me, especially in the early years of my presidency, providing invaluable context and counsel.

“I know the community that is Augustana — which extends around the world and includes its alumni, students, faculty, staff, trustees and friends — joins me in extending our deepest condolences to Kate and the Tredway family.”

The college Library, built under his leadership as a durable manifestation of Augustana’s grounding in the liberal arts and sciences, was renamed on May 23, 2003, as the Thomas Tredway Library. The following year, the Augustana Historical Society published a festskrift titled “On and Beyond the Mississippi River: Essays Honoring Thomas Tredway,” edited by his friends and former students Dag Blanck ’78 and Michael Nolan ’77.

Arrangements are being made for a campus memorial service; details will be shared when they become available. To read more about Tredway, click HERE.