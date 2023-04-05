On Wednesday morning, April 5, Augustana College was presented with the Tobacco Free Quad Cities Coalition “Champion Award” for creating a smoke-free and vape-free campus both indoors and outdoors.

The honor was given to Dr. Lena Hann, Augustana associate professor of public health, presented by Krishna Marmé, community tobacco consultant for the Scott County Health Department, and Faith Henderson, tobacco coordinator for the Rock Island County Health Department.

Lena Hann (right), Augustana associate professor of public health, receives a Tobacco Free QC Champion Award from Krishna Marmé of the Scott County Health Department and a 2020 alumna of Augie’s public health program, on April 5, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Marmé is a 2020 alumna of Augustana’s public health program and now leads QC public health initiatives as well as works with current public health students pursuing internship and capstone projects.

“Congratulations – this is a big achievement,” Marmé said Wednesday.

“A lot of people outside Augustana College are having this conversation,” said Henderson. “We’re doing a lot of work with city-wide ordinances as well, regulating vaping and smoking. So the community is definitely coming alongside as well.”

“On behalf of Augustana and all the students in this room and online, who worked on this, you worked so hard for so long,” Hann said. “I am so proud of you, and also our alumni who are out in the world doing awesome things.”

Augie is the first QC college that is a Champion Award recipient, but other area colleges have similar policies, Marmé said.

Vaping was marketed originally as a healthier alternative to smoking, but research has shown that is not the case, she said. “A lot of e-cigarettes, they market directly to children, so a lot of youth have had issues related to lung health, heart health, brain health and mental issues.

“They make vapes that look like milkshake dispensers, so how can we compete against that?” Marme asked.

“When we work with cities and businesses, they’re not thinking about vaping,” Henderson said. “It’s like, we have no smoking here. Do you realize that vaping is huge and it’s currently not regulated?”

Dr. Lena Hann, Augustana associate professor of public health, speaks at an event celebrating National Public Health Week at the college’s Lindberg Center on April 5, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“It’s a big issue among younger people, so we’re trying to bring attention among city leaders and business owners, that this is a really good thing to consider because there’s nothing regulating it now,” she said.

Vaping products are restricted for sale to those 21 and older, but children are still getting access to it, Marme said, through family members.

“A lot of parents don’t know that it’s harmful,” Henderson said. “A lot of that is the importance of bringing education and awareness and making it a normal conversation.”

Six years in the making

Augustana marked National Public Health Week with Wednesday’s event at the Murabito Commons of the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance.

Current students joined virtual alumni panelists to celebrate the college’s adoption of its smoke-free campus policy. Hann worked with several teams of public health students from 2017-2022 who proposed smoke-free campus policies.

Posing with the Champion Award Wednesday at the Lindberg Center are Augustana senior Seth Rohr, left, 2019 alumna Morgan McEnroe, associate professor Lena Hann and 2020 graduate Krishna Marme (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“This policy was initially temporarily adopted in 2020-21 as part of the campus COVID-19 response,” she said.

Public health students have advocated for clean, breathable air. Hann joined the college in 2016, and was surprised to learn that smoking was allowed outside on campus.

In winter 2017-18, students researched evidence-based smoking policies on college campuses as part of a public health class Hann taught. They presented their findings to campus and community stakeholders, and later at a health conference at St. Ambrose University.

Students in 2018-19 proposed that the entire campus go smoke-free, Hann said. In 2019-20, other students built on previous proposals and presented their findings to campus stakeholders. The college adopted a temporary smoke-free policy after COVID lockdowns in March 2020.

During the 2020-21 school year, another student team updated past proposals and recommended the college make the policy permanent, to protect the health of everyone on campus, Hann said. The proposal was adopted by the full faculty and Student Government Association.

“This policy with Augustana’s mission to serve students in mind, body and spirit,” she said. “It also serves the Healthy 2030 goal of reducing illness, disability and death related to tobacco use and secondhand smoke. Augustana is a place where students live, learn, work and play and it’s where faculty and staff serve our students. Being able to breathe clean air as we walk across campus helps us thrive.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our students and alumni, campus leaders and community than I am today,” Hann said.

The alumni panelists Wednesday were instrumental in Augustana adopting its new policy, which prohibits smoking and vaping on campus. This includes cigarettes, vapes and similar products that involve the burning or vaporizing of tobacco.

Prior to the temporary COVID response, tobacco use was prohibited in campus buildings and near doors, windows and air intakes, per the 2018 Smoke-Free Illinois Act.

Augie’s public health program has grown significantly over the past decade, with the number of majors now at 77 students, compared with just six in 2014, Hann said.

The new $18-million Lindberg Center for Health and Human Performance opened for the 2021-22 school year, with the primary objective to prepare graduates for health-related careers requiring a major in kinesiology or public health.

Past winners

Previous winners of Tobacco Free QC Champion Awards include:

Genesis Health System

Rock Island County Health Department

River Bend Food Bank

Scott County

Profile by Sanford

City of Maysville, Iowa

Tobacco Free QC has been at the forefront of tobacco prevention and control since the early 2000s. This bi-state, bi-county coalition is a collaboration of public health departments, health systems, a community-health collaborative, social service providers, substance abuse providers, and school districts, according to its website.

The coalition multiplies the impact of the tobacco prevention efforts in the county by speaking as one voice and assisting with education, policy development, and promotion of cessation.