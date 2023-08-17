Over 100 Augustana College football players took to the streets of Rock Island to tackle potential lead water pipe issues.

Augustana and the City of Rock Island have partnered to ensure residents in the area are not exposed to lead in their drinking water and to reduce lead exposure. Players made an inventory of houses with either lead pipes, copper pipes or galvanized pipes so the program can move quickly to replace lead piping in the future.

The football team is eager to assist the community, and the partnership is a direct response to the 2022 Illinois lead service line replacement and notification act.