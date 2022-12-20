An anonymous donor provided $50,000 this month to take care of the outstanding tuition balances for 13 Augustana College juniors and seniors.

The gift, awarded to both domestic and international students, enabled the students to register

for the spring semester, according to a Tuesday college release.

President Andrea Talentino said she hopes these talented and motivated students find a way to

extend their own “extraordinary generosity” in the future.

“We are very grateful for individuals like this thoughtful donor who see the impact they can make on students who are preparing for lives of purpose and engaged leadership,” she said in the release.

Students to benefit from the $50,000 gift were chosen by staff in the business office who oversee the student bill payment process. They chose students who needed assistance paying their fall bill in order to register for spring classes, according to the college.

Augustana awards scholarships and grants based on academics, talents and/or interests to

100% of its students.