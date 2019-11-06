Augustana Gets Out of This World

Augustana College hosted astronaut Jose Hernandez Tuesday.

He was on the 2009 mission to the International Space Station aboard space shuttle Discovery.

Hernandez says he became an astronaut simply because he wanted to go to space.

Soon he found how much impact he had in minority communities as a role model.

“Listen to my story,” Hernandez said. “A lot of things are similar to what they’re going through. If I was able to make it, so can you.”

Hernandez says that with multiple private companies entering space exploration, now is better than ever to become an astronaut.

Hernandez was born to a Mexican family who migrated throughout California as farmers.

He says that perseverance was the most important thing that took him from his humble beginnings to outer space.