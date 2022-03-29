When he retired from the faculty of Augustana College in 1992, Bob Frank was invited to deliver the address at the college’s 132nd annual commencement. Frank, professor and chair of the physics department, used his address to weave together themes that been constants through his 28 years on the faculty.

Now, in “An Adventure in Faith,” Frank shares his reflections on the ways in which his study of physics, his teaching and his Christian faith have all informed and strengthened each other, a news release says.

The Augustana Historical Society, which published Frank’s book, will celebrate its release at an event featuring Frank at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at St. James Lutheran Church, 3134 31st Ave., Rock Island.

“My writing became an expression of my view that the dramatic improvements in civilization were taking place because of the connection between science and Christianity. I became convinced that a better world for all people is gradually emerging, but it will require the teachings of Jesus Christ and scientific research,” Frank writes.

In addition to being professor emeritus of physics and a 58-year resident of Rock Island, Frank is a long-time member of the St. James congregation. The event also will stream on Zoom. The link is available on the historical society’s Facebook page,.

According to Dr. Brian Leech, president of the Augustana Historical Society, “Dr. Frank’s memoir provides a personal look at important moments in the history of Augustana College, key developments in the discipline of physics, and local connections to national events.”

‘An Adventure in Faith’ by Robert C. Frank, PhD

One chapter covers the turbulent academic year of 1969-1970, when Frank served as interim dean of the dollege. During that time, student protest, including demands for a “Student Bill of Rights,” roiled campus. Later chapters consider the development of computation in the field of physics, from slide rules to supercomputers. Other chapters discuss Augustana’s connection to the famous Argonne National Laboratory—the largest energy laboratory in the Midwest.

The event is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, please contact Brian Leech at brianleech@augustana.edu.