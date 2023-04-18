Mike Gapen, a 1991 Augustana graduate, was selected at the March Boar of Trustees meeting to succeed retiring chair John Murabito ’80. His term will begin in October, according to a news release.

Mike Gapen (Augustana)

Murabito said Gapen has demonstrated passion and commitment to Augustana during his four years of service on the board. He has led the college’s Financial Health Committee and served on the Presidential Search Committee that resulted in the selection of Andrea Talentino, Augustana’s ninth president.

John Murabito (Augustana)

Gapen serves as head of U.S. Economics for Bank of America. He is also a nationally known spokesperson for the state of the nation’s economy.

“All of this, along with his calm and confident leadership style, makes Mike Gapen exactly the kind of board leader Augustana needs moving forward,” said Murabito. “I know that Augustana will benefit from Mike’s leadership, and I look forward to handing over the reins to Mike in October.”

Also at the March meeting, Dr. Cheryl True ’90 was selected to serve as vice-chair of the board, filling the role now held by Wiley S. Adams ’82. Dr. True, a family medicine specialist in Davenport, joined the board during the pandemic and was an instrumental advisor as the college navigated that challenging time.

Dr. Cheryl True (Augustana)

Murabito said Dr. True is committed to enriching the student experience and most recently served on the Provost Search Committee that led to the selection of Dr. Dianna Shandy.

Wiley Adams (Augustana)

“We are deeply fortunate to have the talent and the passion that both Mike and Cheryl have demonstrated on the board, and just as fortunate to have trustees with such talent and passion willing to serve the college in these leadership positions,” Murabito said.