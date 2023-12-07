Augustana College has a new assistant vice president.

The college chose Jill Johnson to be the new assistant vice president of marketing and brand communication, according to a news release. She was chosen from a pool of qualified candidates from across the nation.

Jill Johnson (Augustana College)

“Johnson is a creative, versatile and collaborative professional, and we are pleased to have her join Augustana,” said search leader Kent Barnds, Augustana’s executive vice president of external relations. “She is a successful higher education leader and she is passionate about sharing Augustana’s story of transformation and innovation to prospective students, current students, alumni and the community.”

Johnson will lead Augustana’s Office of Communication and Marketing, a team of 12 people that serves the college in enrollment marketing, brand strategy, campus and alumni communications, media engagement and event management.