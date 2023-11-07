Augustana College has a new vice president.

Jonathan Enslin has been chosen to be Augustana College’s vice president for college advancement. Enslin is currently vice president for college advancement at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis. He will join the staff at Augustana on January 1.



Augustana President Andrea Talentino said Enslin will provide strategic leadership for philanthropic giving to Augustana. He will give direction for the implementation and assessment of a comprehensive and integrated fundraising plan, and his commitment to collaboration will be vital in setting institutional priorities.

Enslin said he was attracted to Augustana because of its dedication to providing an education rooted in the liberal arts, while also encouraging students to determine their life’s calling.

“As someone who received such an education, I can personally attest to how it has helped to enable a positive outcome not only in my career but in every aspect of my life,” Enslin said. “I look forward to partnering in President Talentino’s vision and working hard for the betterment of Augustana College.”

Enslin will prioritize alumni and parent engagement at Augustana while developing donor relationships to fulfill the college’s mission to provide students with an education that prepares them for lives of leadership and service.

President Talentino recognized Enslin’s history of leading successful teams and effective philanthropic campaigns that have an impact. “Jon is passionate about creating inspiring workplaces where staff members work together to achieve big goals, and he has a vision for making philanthropy a joyful experience for individuals who want to support initiatives they believe in,” she said. “He is ready to step in and lead right away and will also be a great partner within the leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome him to Augustana, particularly as we are on the brink of launching a new strategic plan that will guide us in creating the future of Augustana and require significant philanthropic support to introduce new transformative experiences for our students.”

During his 22 years at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, he served as vice chancellor for university advancement, president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation, Inc., and executive director of development. He successfully led the “Campaign for Students,” which raised $48.2 million for UW-Whitewater priorities and increased the endowment. He oversaw the development of three strategic plans for the UW-Whitewater Foundation.

He's married to Kay and the couple has three grown sons.