Augustana College in Rock Island has launched a spring visit schedule for 2022 with unique virtual and in-person events, plus a grant of $500 for visitors to campus who enroll.

Admissions planners realized that virtual visits and tours — which were not part of the schedule prior to COVID-19 — have become an important and popular option. Also, some families were opting for both a virtual tour and an in-person visit.

Augustana College is offering a one-time grant of $500 for all students who visit in person and decide to enroll.

“Although we’ve been welcoming students and families in person for the past year, we’ve also retained and improved some of the virtual events that were very well-received during the most restrictive COVID-19 periods,” Emma Adebayo, director of admissions, said in a recent release.

Augustana director of admissions Emma Adebayo

New this year are live virtual tours that will take viewers around campus. A network of current students at various locations will “tour” visitors around campus, handing off the tour to each other as visitors progress through all the stops. Virtual tour guides will be able to answer questions in real time as they show their physical locations and walk through the Quad.

Adebayo said the college also has increased the options for a custom in-person visit: Students can meet with a professor, a coach, the director of an arts program or ensemble director, and the financial aid staff. They can opt to tour special places or facilities on campus, have lunch with a student, or get an overview of the Quad Cities. Custom tours can be arranged by each student’s admissions counselor.

The one-time $500 visit grant applies only to students who visit campus in person and decide to enroll. Visitors will see details about the grant when they register for an event.

Unless otherwise noted, events are open to all high school students and their families. COVID-19 restrictions continue to require masking.

Spring Viking Visits: March 4, 11, 14, 28 and April 1 and 8

Live virtual tours: March 2, March 16, March 30 at 4 p.m.

It Begins with A: April 23 (for admitted students)