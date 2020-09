Augustana students now have a new place to receive medical care.

The Augustana Convenient Care powered by Genesis Clinic had its grand opening on Tuesday giving students a place on campus to be treated for mild ailments, getting flu shots, or other medical services.

The clinic is located at 3410 9 1/2 Avenue in Rock Island and is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.