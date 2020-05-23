Augustana opens up campus for the class of 2020 to take photos

Augustana College opened up their campus today for 2020 graduates.

Seniors got their caps and gowns on to take photos to celebrate the end of their journeys.

One member of the class of 2020 says that today was special for him, even if his last semester didn’t end like he’d want to.

“At first I didn’t think a lot about it, I thought like I’m not gonna take pictures anymore,” Ye Hein said. “But it really makes me happy when I take pictures now you know like, when I take pictures it makes me remember everything since freshman year.”

Hein says that today gave him a sense of closure that he graduated.