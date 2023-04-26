Augustana College, Rock Island, will host a Diversity Celebration from noon until 4 p.m Friday in the Gävle Rooms of the Gerber Center for Student Life, 3435 9 1/2 Ave., Rock Island, a news release says.

The Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity will host the annual campus-wide event as part of the college’s Diversity Week. The event includes a diversity fair hosted by campus offices and organizations, a food truck, a DJ, games, and other entertainment. Participants in the fair will share information about who they are and provide interactive opportunities with a focus on diversity.

“Students find ways to ignite their passions towards inclusive work, think deeply about diversity in their lives, and build community,” Assistant Director Daisy Moran said.

This year’s theme is “Being. Belonging. Becoming.”