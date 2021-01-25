Augustana President Steve Bahls announces retirement

Steven Bahls will retire as president of Augustana College effective July 1, 2022, after a 19-year career leading the college. He originally planned to retire in July 2021, but delayed his retirement to lead the college through the challenging years of the pandemic, a news release says.

“It has been the highlight of my professional life to serve Augustana College, and I look forward to my next great adventure,” said Bahls.

He started his tenure at Augustana in the summer of 2003. Since then, the Augustana community has benefited from his passion for the liberal arts, his natural gifts as an explorer and collaborator, and his drive for innovation.

John Murabito, alumnus and chair of Augustana’s board of trustees, said of Bahls, “Steve’s leadership has driven Augustana to new heights, and he’s done that with a steadfast commitment to growth, to innovative programming, to diversity and to the long-term financial strength of the college.”

“At the end of the day, Steve is all about the students and their experience at Augustana, preparing them to be outstanding global citizens and contributors to society. Steve’s impact is far reaching, starting with the 2,400 students on campus right now. And then add all of those who have graduated since he’s been at Augie, and one gets an idea of the impact Steve has had on the countless students whom have benefited from his accomplishments,” added Murabito.

His keen eye for growth and creativity can be seen throughout the physical campus, with upgrades totaling over $114 million.

· Swanson Commons, new construction, residence hall in 2006

· Parkander Residence Center, new construction, student apartments in 2008

· Evald-Carlsson Hall, transformation, academic building 2008

· Thorson-Lucken Field, new athletic facility to accommodate new varsity sports in 2011

· Old Main, update and remodel in 2013

· Gerber Center for Student Life, transformation and addition to library in 2013

· Austin E. Knowlton Outdoor Athletic Complex, new and improved facilities in 2013

· Brunner Theatre Center, transformed space for the benefit of the fine arts in 2016

· Westerlin Residence Center, renovation completed in 2017

· Hanson Hall of Science, expansion in 2019

· Brodahl Building, expansion in 2020

· Lindberg M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance, set to open 2021

A fervent supporter of student well-being, Bahls has been a champion for creating spaces to serve the physical, social, and spiritual needs of students, as well as the academic focus.

During his time, Bahls is said to have a “growth mindset,” and his commitment to Augustana being the best it can be is evident on campus. Augustana’s enrollment has grown by almost 10 percent, and the faculty has grown by more than 13 percent since he started in 2003. Augustana has added 10 new academic programs and seven varsity athletics programs, and seen significant growth in study abroad, in part because of Augie Choice, a $2,000 grant to every student for study abroad, research or internships, which was launched in 2010.

Among his proudest accomplishments has been achieving goals around diversity, equity and inclusion. About a third of Augustana students are either U.S.-born people of color or international students, representing the most diverse student body in the college’s history.

“Our mission promises students will be prepared to succeed in ‘a diverse and changing world.’ So we’ve focused on evolving and ensuring Augustana represents the diversity of the world, and that all students graduate with a similar sense of belonging and the skills to excel in their career,” said Bahls.

Bahls has been a dedicated Quad Citizen as well, serving as board chair of the Genesis Health Systems and the Quad Cities Chamber Foundation. He previously chaired the boards of the Quad Cities Cultural Trust, Putnam Museum, the Illinois Quad City Chamber of Commerce and the Illowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America and also serves on the board of the Quad City Symphony. He was one of the three original tri-chairs of Q2030, the Quad Cities’ regional action plan.

His reach expanded beyond the Quad Cities, chairing the boards of the Federation of Illinois Independent Colleges and Universities, the CCIW Council of Presidents, the Lutheran Education Conference of North America, and the ELCA Council of Colleges and University Presidents.

Augustana will soon name a search committee to begin finding the ninth president of the college. Murabito will lead the search process, and he will share the name of search committee members early in February 2021.

The search committee will include seven trustees, three faculty members, two administrators and one student representative, and they will work together to make sure updates are shared every four to six weeks with the campus community and on the website.

The long-range goal will be to announce the next president of the college by the end of 2021 and welcome them to campus to begin their role in mid-2022.

Bahls’ advice for his successor is to enjoy the journey.

“It is a journey. It’s not a sprint… Savor those special moments with students. Savor the opportunity to welcome eager new students at opening convocation. Savor the wonderful feeling of seeing students grow during their time at Augustana College and handing them their diploma,” said Bahls.

“I think Augustana’s best days are ahead: as we become a college that is truly open to all, notwithstanding economic circumstances, and as we do a greater job of modeling for our students diversity, equity and inclusion, commitment to the environment and commitment to the community.”