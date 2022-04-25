Administrators and staff from the Rock Island-Milan School District and Augustana College have an exclusive opportunity to have a sneak peek at a documentary “Defining US – Children at the Crossroads of Change” that debuted at the Toronto Black Film Festival in February.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the 5 p.m. showing at Augustana College Gerber Center, 3435 9 1/2 Ave., Rock Island (#43 on the map – park in Lot J.) See the map here.

The documentary series focuses on how education, both traditional and non-traditional, can play a pivotal role in developing pathways and solutions to the social issues that make us most human: race, gender, identity, mental health, and more. Educators are coming together to counteract harmful stereotypes and help all students discover their power, potential, and ability to lead us into the future.

One of the executive producers, Paul Forbes, will be present at the sneak peek session to guide discussion and reflect on strategies to counteract bias and inequity. In the last three years, both Augustana and RIMSD #41 individually worked on implementing best practices and training staff on anti-bias and equity, diversity and inclusion. Forbes has been consulting with the Rock Island-Milan School District for the past two years on anti-bias training and equity, diversity, and inclusion practices.

“It’s important, ongoing work for us in the Rock Island-Milan School District #41,” said RIMSD #41 Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence II. “We are grateful to be able to partner with Augustana College and gain insight from their work on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. We both believe that education can be a pathway for positive social change.”

Visit the documentary website here.



