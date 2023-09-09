Augustana College seeks participants for a remote counseling program for people with tinnitus, a hearing disorder that causes ringing in one or both ears, a news release says.

The Tinnitus Activities Treatment–Online program includes video-recorded counseling sessions with a focus on the causes, prevalence, mechanisms and reactions to tinnitus.

Study Director Dr. Ann Perreau, associate professor of communication sciences and disorders and Audiology Clinic coordinator, said the college seeks 30 or more participants to engage in sessions that will provide education and strategies on concentration, sleep, thoughts and emotions and communication.

Participants will engage in six weekly sessions that include homework activities, follow-up quizzes and online activities. Interested participants can find more information and sign up here at the HEAR-T Lab website.