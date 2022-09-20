Augustana College’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders has launched a new support group for people affected by Parkinson’s disease. The group will meet from 2:30 -3:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at Brodahl Hall, 761 34th Street in Rock Island. This public group is geared towards people with Parkinson’s disease, as well as their loved ones and care partners, and aims to provide support, education and encouragement. The support group emphasizes promoting voice and communication for those affected with the disease. Augustana Assistant Professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders Dr. Katherine Brown will facilitate the support group.

“My hope is that this group will support our community by providing encouragement and education to those affected by Parkinson’s disease, while also giving our students the opportunity to engage with, and learn from, members,” says Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown is also the director of Augustana’s Neurogenic Cognitive-Communication Disorders Lab, which examines cognition and speech in individuals with traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease and other neurogenic communication disorders. Dr. Brown is a certified speech-language pathologist, certified brain injury specialist and a certified provider of Lee Silverman Voice Treatment for Parkinson’s disease

To learn more about the Augustana Communication Sciences and Disorders Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, contact Dr. Brown at katherinebrown@augustana.edu.