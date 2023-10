The Augustana College student who was arrested earlier this week will remain in custody.

Emmeline Kenealy, 21, faces three child pornography charges after court documents says she shared photos of a toddler in sexual situations with an unknown man over Snapchat.

Emmeline Kenealy (Rock Island County Jail)

Keanealy appeared in Rock Island County Court on Thursday. A plea of not guilty has been entered on her behalf.

She will remain in Rock Island County Jail until her next court date on Oct. 24.