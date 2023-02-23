We all know what’s great about living along the Mighty Mississippi, from great views and fun times to economic strength for the region, but the inevitable flooding can destroy homes and businesses and damage infrastructure, raising taxes to pay for loss. Local 4’s Linsey Tobin introduced us to an Augustana College student who’s helping the community utilize a voluntary incentive program that recognizes and encourages community floodplain management practices to be able to better rebound from flooding, offering assistance above and beyond FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program.

