Augustana College students went back to campus Friday.

Westerlin and Andreen halls were among the busiest locations.

Students moved in carrying boxes and meeting new people. The college saw its largest applicant pool in its history this year.

Almost 7,000 students applied for admission.

“Pretty excited for the football season,” Jacob Castleman said. “I’ve been here for a couple weeks now with that. So, we’ll see how that goes.”

Drew Bryant also had sports on his mind.

“I’m excited for baseball,” Bryant said. “Just getting to know everyone around campus. I moved in today, but I came early and spent the night with [Castleman], so I met a few people that night, which was nice. So, we’re getting there. “

Some classes at Augustana start next week.