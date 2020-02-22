Augustana students speaking out after suspension of Phi Omega Phi Fraternity

Students are speaking out about the suspension of Phi Omega Phi fraternity.

There are calls to remove the fraternity from the campus altogether. They say the Poobahs have a history of problems.

Augustana College freshman Anna Misener, says an informal recruitment event with members of Phi Omega Phi Fraternity left her and her friends with a disturbing feeling.

“I had a couple of friends that were there, and they were incredibly uncomfortable with it, and so they sent out an apology letter, a very empty apology letter,” she says.

Students say the apology isn’t enough. They say the fraternity has been causing problems for years.

“It’s embarrassing to represent a school that isn’t doing anything about a fraternity that has so many title 9 charges against them. This has been happening for years,” says Misener.

Zachariah Sperstad, Augustana student says, “I may not be a female, but I have a mom, a sister and, I have nieces. So to even imagine them going to a college and them having to be scared of something like this.”

“I hope that any incoming students won’t have to feel as unsafe as I feel right now,” says student Caity Costner.

A petition was started Thursday that gained a lot of traction. Misener explains what she wants to see happen.

“To disband Phi Omega Phi to take them out of Augustana Greek life,” she says.

The petition has received more that 1,500 signatures. Here is a link to the petition.