Two days after leading a conference championship women’s swimming and diving team, Augustana College’s head coach Dan Lloyd was named the CCIW Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach of the Year, the conference announced on Monday.

Lloyd led the Viking women to a perfect 4-0 dual meet record this season, with wins over Monmouth, Illinois Wesleyan, St. Ambrose, and Wheaton, as well as the program’s first CCIW title since the 1997 season. The championship for the Vikings is the seventh all-time and first under Lloyd.

Lloyd has been head coach for the Augustana men’s and women’s swimming teams since 2014.

This season, Augie finished with seven all-conference members and saw two school records and one individual conference champion at the CCIW Championships.

The Augustana Vikings women’s swimming & diving team secured their first CCIW title in 25 years on Saturday at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., closing out day three of the CCIW Championships on top with 729 points. The title is their seventh all-time in program history and first since 1997, which was led by head coach Dave Thomas.

“This was a complete team victory,” said head coach Dan Lloyd . “Every member of our team stepped up and gave everything they had this weekend. Everyone did their job. The true strength of our program showed and that is the relationships. Standing beside one another throughout this journey is what makes us more than just a team, we are a family.”

The Viking women held the lead after Thursday’s action with a team score of 257, followed by Carthage (206), Illinois Wesleyan (198), Wheaton (126), Millikin (103), Carroll (102) and North Central (42). Carthage entered 2022 as the three-time defending champion on the women’s side. Through Friday, Augie led with a team score of 519, followed by Illinois Wesleyan (473), and Carthage (420).