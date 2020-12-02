Augustana updates progress on Lindberg Center

Augustana College announced Wednesday that major fundraising milestones have been met for the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance project:

  • Prior to the Austin E. Knowlton Foundations commitment to the project, the college had received commitments of $1 million
  • In response, the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation provided lead gift of $8 million
  • The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation provided $1 million in a challenge grant
  • Donors matched the foundation’s challenge with another $1 million, which was just completed last month

With nearly $12 million of the $19 million funded through philanthropy, the additional $6 to $7 million will come from funds reserved over the years to support capital projects and continued fundraising and other forms of support from grants.

(Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

