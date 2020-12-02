Augustana updates progress on Lindberg Center

Augustana College announced Wednesday that major fundraising milestones have been met for the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance project:

Prior to the Austin E. Knowlton Foundations commitment to the project, the college had received commitments of $1 million

In response, the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation provided lead gift of $8 million

The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation provided $1 million in a challenge grant

Donors matched the foundation’s challenge with another $1 million, which was just completed last month

With nearly $12 million of the $19 million funded through philanthropy, the additional $6 to $7 million will come from funds reserved over the years to support capital projects and continued fundraising and other forms of support from grants.