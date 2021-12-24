Augustana water polo player nets All-American honor, after making splash in team’s 1st season

Joseph Addison of Augustana was named as a 2021 Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) Honorable Mention All-American. Addison is the first Augustana water polo member to earn his honor in school history.

Joseph Addison of Augustana College’s men’s water polo has been named a 2021 Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) Honorable Mention All-American.

Addison is the first Augustana water polo member to earn the honor in school history, after leading the Vikings in both goals and assists in its 2021 inaugural season, according to a Friday release.

A total of 36 student-athletes were named to the 2021 honoree list, with Augustana being one of 13 schools to have to at least one member represented. The ACWPC All-America teams are selected based on nominations and voting by the head coach of each program by National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division (Division I, II, III).

The Vikings went 4-12 in their first-ever varsity season, earning fifth place at the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) DIII East Championships in late October. Augie defeated Connecticut College and Penn State Behrend on the second day of the tournament to become the first-ever first-year program to finish ahead of two-plus schools at the CWPA DIII Championships.

Addison — a junior from Eads, Tenn. — was named to the All-Tournament team following his efforts through four games in which he scored 10 goals and had four assists. He concluded the 2021 season with a team-best shooting percentage of 47.5 percent and had 21 assists, also a team high.

Addison played in all 16 games for the Vikings and was first on the team in shots with 80 and second in steals with 28. He ended with 38 goals scored.

