Augustana College is bringing back a lecture series that hasn’t been offered since the college transitioned to semesters a few years ago.

The college is hosting a free lecture from Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Dr. Corey D.B. Walker on Monday, October 2 at 7 p.m. in Wallenberg Hall, located inside Denkmann Memorial Building, 3520 Seventh Avenue in Rock Island.

Dr. Walker’s presentation is titled, “‘On Earth As It Is’: On Ethics and the Environment in the Age of the Anthropocene.” The lecture is open to members of the public. Dr. Walker is the first PBK Visiting Scholar that Augustana has hosted since moving from trimesters to semesters in 2019.

Dr. Walker is the Wake Forest Professor of the Humanities. He is affiliated with the Department of English and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Program at Wake Forest University. He calls himself “a scholar committed to a broad and inclusive vision of human flourishing.”

“Today, we face an existential threat to the very future of humanity as a result of human-induced climate change,” said Dr. Walker. “This existential threat to human life on the planet forces us to confront the necessity for deliberate and committed action to create new forms of sustainable human community.”

For those who can’t attend in person, the presentation will be livestreamed here.