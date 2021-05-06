Augustana’s Summer Academy returns, gives high school students experience of college level courses

After a hiatus last year, Augustana College’s Summer Academy returns for 2021 to give high school students the experience of college level courses.

The program runs July 12 through August 13 and is open to high school juniors and seniors. After completion of the course, students will earn one college credit.

“Students from all over the country register for this program for an opportunity to explore college classes,” said the program’s coordinator, Bonnie Jessee.

“High school students are able to explore their interests and courses taught by actual college professors in a format fit for college bound students.”

While students normally take the courses on the Augustana campus, this year they will be taught virtually through Google Meet.

The five courses available are:

Plagues and Poxes with Dr. Dara Wegman-Geedey: Discovering the lasting impacts there might be on human behaviors due to the COVID-19 pandemic by looking at past plagues and pandemics.

Logic for Life with Dr. Deke Gould: Investigating the tools from a systematic study of logic in order to identify what makes good reasoning good, and how to identify and avoid fallacious reasoning in everyday settings.

Afrofuturism: From Beyonce to Wakanda with Dr. Lauryn Lehman: Afro-futurism is a genre of storytelling in which creators imagine and re-imagine the past, present, and future lives of Black communities. Examining how Afro-futurism appears across a variety of popular culture media types, and how it challenges audiences' conceptualizations of race, gender, science, and history.

"Everyone Has a Plan Until They Get Punched in the Face": What Survival Movies Teach about Handling Adversity with Dr. Lendol Calder: The question: In difficult, life-threatening situations, why do some fail while others prevail? Explore lessons and truths from the films we watch that apply to living well at college.

Are Sci-Fi Movies Based on Science? with Dr. Nathan Frank: Determining and judging confirmed science, plausible tropes, and debunking completely impossible science fiction.

The cost for each class is $220. Registration is open now through June 15.

For more information or to register, visit this website.