Dylan Diericx of Eldridge pleaded guilty to a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of 4-year-old Brantley Welford two weeks ago.

Brantley’s aunt, Jenna Bruck, says she believes Diericx deserves a longer sentencing.

“I want to see him do the full 32 years, rot and sit there and think about what he did. He took an innocent child’s life.” Bruck told Local 4 News.

Brantley was found unconscious in the back of a semi-truck van last August in Shipshewana, Indiana. He was then life-flighted to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he died two days later.

His aunt reports he died from blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

“The only thing (Diericx) is admitting to is that he didn’t get him the proper medical attention. So if you think you did nothing wrong why not take it to trial?” said Bruck.

Diericx has been out on bond since last year. He will be formally sentenced on June 24 in Lagrange County Court.

BACKGROUND:

Our sister station WANE reported the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office filed preliminary charges against Dylan Diericx of Eldridge, alleging one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.

It was Aug. 19 when Shipshewana Police were called to 345 Van Buren St. about a young boy unresponsive and in critical condition. He was taken by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he ultimately died.

The prosecutor’s office released a brief statement on the arrest but few details were offered. According to a probable cause affidavit, though, the boy was the son of Diericx’s girlfriend, and Diericx said they were engaged in “horse-play” in the cab of a semi when the child was injured.

Diericx told investigators that he had tossed the boy on the bunk in the sleeper of his semi, and he hit his head on a “fixed object,” the affidavit said. The boy then began convulsing and went unconscious, Diericx said, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, though, the boy’s injuries were not consistent with that explanation. The child suffered “fractures to his clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the right and left side of his face, bruises on his forehead, laceration and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, injury and bleeding from the victim’s anus, cuts to his arm, a busted lip and burns around his mouth and on various parts of his body,” the affidavit said.

Diericx is in the custody of the LaGrange County Jail awaiting formal arraignment on the charges.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed later.

A Level 1 felony in Indiana is typically punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.