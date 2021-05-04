Authentic 1860’s photography process to take place in Bishop Hill

A wet-plate collodion photo process will be demonstrated in Bishop Hill on May 15.

Traveling tintype artist Eric Wilson, owner of Victorian Photography Studio in Gettysburg, PA will be demonstrating the process.

Not only will attendees be able to watch, but they can participate using original lenses and period chemicals.

Attendees can also have their own wet-plate portrait taken, which will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made by email: vpsgettysburg@gmail.com or phone: 309-714-1554. Prices will range from $50-75 per photo, depending on the size of the plate.

Exact photo location will be determined the day of the event.

Visit bishophillcommons.com to learn more.