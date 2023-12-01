The Davenport Public Library and Prairie Lights Books will welcome author Jan Brett back to Davenport for a stop on her 2023 Winter Wonderland Tour, according to a news release.

The best-selling author and illustrator enchanted crowds in 2015 in Davenport, a news release says. Registration is not required, but is encouraged. Registered attendees will receive reminders and updates via email.

Brett will visit the Eastern Avenue branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport, on Saturday, Dec. 2.

At 10 a.m., Brett will do a 20-30 minute drawing presentation in the meeting rooms before moving to the new Children’s Area for a book signing. Prairie Lights Books will have plenty of books to purchase to accommodate everyone at the event. (If you purchase your book(s) ahead of time, please keep your receipt.

Brett will do her best to sign all the books that time permits. The number she can sign per family depends on how many people come. If time does not permit her to sign every book, special signed bookplates featuring her artwork will be on hand. Families will receive a free signed Jan Brett poster while supplies last.

To register or for more information, visit here.

The tour bus

Brett’s tour bus will be parked in the library’s parking lot at 9 am. It is wrapped in artwork from her books. Families are welcome to take photographs next to the bus.

Meet Hedgie

Hedgie, Brett’s friend from “The Mitten” and “The Hat,” will visit the library as well. Kids can have their pictures taken with Hedgie.

The event will include activities and cookies in the children’s area and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. for the grand opening of the enhanced Children’s Area. The new space includes interactive nature-themed kiosks and wall panels that promote imagination and early literacy skills.

In addition to Jan Brett & the ribbon-cutting, the Davenport Public Library welcomes the German American Heritage Center for a presentation on German winter holiday traditions at 11:30 a.m. in the meeting rooms.

